Fire erupts in plaza

LAHORE : A minor fire broke out in a nine-storey in a plaza at Barkat Market on Saturday.

The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Yet in another incident, a fire erupted in a paper godown in the Lohari Gate area due to short circuit. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a tyre shop in the Riaiwnd area. The firefighters extinguished the fires. No casualty was reported in the incidents.