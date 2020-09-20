Fire erupts in plaza

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : A minor fire broke out in a nine-storey in a plaza at Barkat Market on Saturday.
The cause of the fire was stated to be short circuit. Yet in another incident, a fire erupted in a paper godown in the Lohari Gate area due to short circuit. Meanwhile, a fire broke out in a tyre shop in the Riaiwnd area. The firefighters extinguished the fires. No casualty was reported in the incidents.