68 dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE : Dengue virus has been confirmed positive in two more patients, which raised the total cases of dengue fever in Punjab to 68 this year so far, according to a report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department here on Saturday.

One patient each has been confirmed with dengue virus positive in Lahore and Gujranwala, which raised the number of confirmed dengue fever cases in the two cities to 18 and four, respectively.

Eight dengue fever patients are under treatment in hospitals, while all other patients have recovered. No death due to dengue fever has occurred in Punjab this year so far.

Lahore and Rawalpindi have been most affected districts due to confirmed dengue virus cases as well as presence of dengue larvae in houses and outdoor places. Lahore and Rawalpindi districts have registered maximum number of 18 and 10 confirmed cases of dengue virus respectively this year so far.

The dengue larvae have been found in 5,809 houses in Lahore and 2,547 houses in Rawalpindi in the last one week. The presence of dengue larvae has been found at 424 outdoor spots in Lahore and 290 outdoor places in Rawalpindi in the last one week.