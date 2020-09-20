Four RPG-7 rounds found dumped in Madina Colony

The paramilitary force on Saturday claimed to have found and seized four RPG-7 that were dumped in a far-flung area of Madina Colony.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said soldiers had received intelligence-based information that some explosive material was dumped near the KDA Electric Grid in Madina Colony. Responding the tip-off, a raid was conducted by a Quick Response Force (QRF) team and four RPG-7 rounds were discovered.

The spokesman added that the RPG-7 rounds were dumped by extremists and might have been used for some terrorism activities in the city.

Bomb disposal squad officials, along with sniffer dogs, were called in and they cleared the area after a thorough search. Further investigations are underway.