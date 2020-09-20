Two killed, 14 wounded in US shooting

WASHINGTON: Two people were killed and 14 wounded early on Saturday in a shooting at a backyard party in Rochester, New York state, police said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire in the area found a “chaotic scene” with about 100 people running in various directions, interim police chief Mark Simmons told reporters.

“In total we have 16 confirmed victims of shooting. And I’m sad to announce that two of the 16 received a fatal wound,” he said. Those killed — one man, one woman — were both between 18 and 22 years of age, and had not been formally identified, he said.