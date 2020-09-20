Lists of 194 Mansehra councils displayed after delimitation

MANSEHRA: Election Commission of Pakistan has put on display the lists of 194 village and neighbourhood councils after completion of the delimitation process in the district.

“We have displayed fresh constituencies lists which would be followed in the coming local government’s elections and anybody having any objection or wishing any correction or amendment should move office of the Regional Election Commissioner till October 2,” Zeeshan Khan, the district election commissioner, told reporters on Saturday.

He said a committee, working under him, had finalised the delimitation of all village and neighbourhood councils in the district within a stipulated period. “The final list would be made public on October 25 after disposing of all the appeals and objections,” he added.