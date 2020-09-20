2 bullet-riddled bodies found in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: Two bullet-riddled bodies were found Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan tribal district on Saturday.

The bodies had bullet marks and were severely burnt. The police shifted the bodies of the two men to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Mir Ali. The police said that one of the slain persons belonged to Qutabkhel village in Miranshah tehsil and the other to Dosali tehsil in North Waziristan. The district police officer said that they had launched investigation into the killing and burning of the two men.