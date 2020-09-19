close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
NR
News Report
September 19, 2020

Citizens to be charged for waste management

Top Story

NR
News Report
September 19, 2020

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Wate Management Company (FWMC)has decided to charge citizens for waste management services. The company will collect from citizens from Rs 50 to Rs 400 per month in the form of bills. The proposal is currently awaiting approval from the Punjab government. The company needs Rs 80 million a month for cleaning and garbage collection but its revenue is zero.

Latest News

More From Top Story