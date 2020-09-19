Politician inside me is lost, says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani has said the politician in him lost after the assassination of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the writer inside prevailed for the expressions. “Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s politics was based on ideology and romance with people and of for the downtrodden people, and when he was assassinated, the romance with politics started to fade, but struggle continues and when Benazir Bhutto became torch-bearer and then she was also assassinated then politician in me was lost and a writer and a mystic prevailed,” he said on the occasion of launching his Novella, “The Smile Snatchers” that hit the stalls. The book launching ceremony was attended by the galaxy of politicians and intellectuals including Chief of PkMAP Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Afrasiab Khattak, renowned academic Professor Fateh Malik, Deputy Chairman Senate Salim Mandviwala, renowned poet Amjad Islam Amjad, Farhatullah Babar, Minister of Narcotics Senator Azam Swati, Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Afzal Chan, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayyed, Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Marriyum Aurangzeb and others.

Raza Rabbani said he has tried to dig out truth and present it before the people through literature. “From beginning, my life revolves around triangle within me, a politician, mystic and writer,” he said.