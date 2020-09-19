Three die in road accidents

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Three people died in road accidents on Friday. Aamir Khan and Kashif were moving on a motorcycle when a trailer hit them near Faridi

Chowk, leaving Aamir dead on the spot and Kashif wounded. Dilshad Ahmed, 38, of Chowk Bahadurpur was travelling on a motorcycle on the National Highway when another motorcyclist hit him, leaving Dilshad Ahmed dead on the spot Abdul Malik, 50, of Nafees Colony, was riding a motorcycle with his wife and niece when the motorcycle slipped and he sustained critical injuries and died at hospital.