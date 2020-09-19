Pak HC receives Nawaz's arrest warrant

LONDON: The Pakistan High Commission Thursday received the arrest warrant for PML-N Rahber and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Sharif, 70, has been in London since November last year after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him permission to go abroad for four weeks for treatment.

Nawaz was given eight weeks to return but he failed to come back due to health complications, according to his lawyer.

The high commission did not confirm receiving the warrant but sources confirmed the development, reports the media.

The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sent non-bailable arrest warrant for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield Property references through the Foreign Office at his Park Lane London address.

The Foreign Office was directed to ensure presence of the accused before the court on September 22 through the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom.

The IHC recently issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Nawaz dismissing his application seeking exemption from personal appearance in the hearing of appeals against his conviction in Al-Azizia and Avenfield properties references.