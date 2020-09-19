IHC reserves decision on Tezgam train incident

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to an investigation into the Tezgam train incident and payment of compensation to the victims’ families. Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani reserved the decision after listening to arguments from both sides.

The petition was filed by the Jurist Foundation. At the outset of hearing, the counsel for Pakistan Railways pleaded that his department had paid compensation to the families of those victims whose DNA had matched. He said those injured in the incident had been given Rs50,000 to Rs100,000 while those who received deep injuries were given Rs300,000 to Rs500,000.

He told the court that all the victims had been given compensation. He informed the bench that the railways had installed scanners everywhere after the incident and now no one was allowed to carry unnecessary things. The petitioner's counsel said special equipment should be installed in trains to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future.