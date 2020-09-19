close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

20,000 saplings for Tharparkar

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 19, 2020

SUKKUR: The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) announced a collaboration with HANDS Pakistan, a local NGO, for plantation of 20,000 saplings across Tharparkar.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between SECMC and HANDS Pakistan, whereby the SECMC would provide 20,000 different types of indigenous plants to HANDS to increase the plantation across Thar. Of these, approximately 10,000 plants would be planted in Thar Block-II. The collaboration under ‘Thar Million Tree Programme’ plans to plant one million trees in Thar.

Latest News

More From Pakistan