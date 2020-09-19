20,000 saplings for Tharparkar

SUKKUR: The Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) announced a collaboration with HANDS Pakistan, a local NGO, for plantation of 20,000 saplings across Tharparkar.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between SECMC and HANDS Pakistan, whereby the SECMC would provide 20,000 different types of indigenous plants to HANDS to increase the plantation across Thar. Of these, approximately 10,000 plants would be planted in Thar Block-II. The collaboration under ‘Thar Million Tree Programme’ plans to plant one million trees in Thar.