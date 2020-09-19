APC a corruption conference of political gangs: Fayyaz Chohan

LAHORE: Provincial Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Friday said the opposition’s All Parties Conference (APC) will be a corruption conference of political gangs.

Talking to reporters during his visit to Mian Channu, the minister said the JUI-F chief should be ready for Jalwa rather than Halwa. He said former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s refusal to return to the country will be harmful for him and he will have to return the looted money at all costs.

Chohan said Prime Minister Imran Khan will take back the looted wealth from the ‘plunderers’ of the country and he is fighting for the survival of the country. About inflation, the minister said the former rulers are behind the inflation and now it is gradually decreasing due to the solid policies of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said the Punjab government is working on police reforms. Earlier, the provincial minister reached the residence of Chief Whip Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and extended condolence to him on the demise of his mother.

He said the “Allied Parties for Corruption” had laundered billions of rupees during their tenures and brought Pakistan on the gray list. He stated that Pakistan was on the FATF gray list in 2008 and 2012-2015 as well.