Campaign for use of helmets launched

Rawalpindi : The City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched a special campaign under which the motorcyclists without ‘safety helmet’ would be checked and fined.

According to Deputy Superintendent Police (DSP) Meharabad Circle, Ali Rafique, Traffic Police conducted special checking of motorcyclists and issued 713 challan slips during this month to those not wearing safety helmets.

He said, the motorcycles of a number of violators were impounded in police stations of the circle.

He said, all the Inspectors and Beat Incharges of the circle had been directed to check those flouting the rules and not wearing safety helmets while driving motorbikes.

Special checking was being conducted at main roads particularly Mall Road and Peshawar Road, he added.

A special enforcement campaign against various violations of motorcyclists especially focusing on compulsory use of safety helmet had been launched, he added.

He said the motorcyclists driving without safety helmet would be issued challan tickets and fined in accordance with the law.

He informed that CTP had issued 8,164 challan slips to motorcyclists not using safety helmets during last month.

Mobile Education Unit of CTP had been arranging special briefing sessions on road safety at different educational institutions and other public places in the city, he added.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful, the traffic wardens had been issued special instructions, he said adding, Education Wing of Traffic police was making efforts to spread awareness in this connection so that the road journey for motorcyclists could be made safe and sound.

Special efforts were made to educate the citizens regarding traffic rules and road safety.

He urged the people to cooperate with traffic wardens as they are on the roads to facilitate them.

He said civilized nations always observe traffic rules.

The citizens should have knowledge about road safety and traffic rules that must be observed on roads.

Traffic signals should not be violated as such violation with negligent driving may lead to a fatal accident.

He said that the traffic police was also disseminating information on various roads and traffic signals in order to educate citizens about traffic rules, signals and the damages caused by traffic violations.