Islamabad: ‘Qura’an Khwani’ for the departed soul of Chaudhry Khushi Muhammad, father of Assistant Director Media National Assembly, Rizwan Chaudhry was held at mosque of the Parliament House here, says a press release.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Qasim Suri, Members of the National Assembly and officials of the National Assembly Secretariat were present on the occasion. Chaudhry Khushi Muhammad passed away last week due to cardiact arrest.