Man gets death, 10 years after rape, murder of minor

LAHORE:A special court Friday awarded the death sentence to an accused over charges of abducting and murdering a six-year-old girl.

The court has also directed the convict, Rustam Ali, to pay Rs500,000 in compensation to the family of the girl. The convict had abducted and murdered the girl in 2010. The police submitted the challan in 2011 and the court convicted the accused after 10 years the crime.

APP adds: Additional District and Sessions Judge Waseem Ahmad, presiding officer of a special court dealing with gender-based violence cases, conducted the trial proceedings and convicted Rustam Ali on proving guilt. According to the prosecution, Rustam Ali, a domestic servant, had murdered a six-year old daughter of his owner after rape.