Four more die from coronavirus as Sindh’s death toll hits 2,459

Four more people have died from the novel coronavirus and another 237 cases of the viral disease have surfaced in Sindh.

The province’s death toll from COVID-19 stood at 2,459, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in his daily COVID-19 situation report on Friday. He said 14,352 samples were tested that produced 237 new cases and now the total number of cases in Sindh had reached 133,362.

The chief minister said 154 patients recovered last day after which the total number of persons who had defeated the virus had reached128,145, which meant a 96 per cent recovery rate.

According to him, so far 1,200,357 tests have been conducted against which 133,362 cases were diagnosed, constituting an 11 per cent overall detection rate. He said 2,758 patients were currently under treatment: 2,481 are in home isolation, five at isolation centres and 272 at hospitals. The condition of 171 patients was critical, including 23 who were on life support, he added.

Out of the 237 new cases in Sindh, he said, 165 were from Karachi: 70 from District South, 44 from District East, 22 from District Central, 12 each from Korangi and District Malir and five from District West.

Badin has reported 11 new cases, Hyderabad nine, Tando Mohammad Khan five, Jamshoro, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad four each and Ghotki three, Naushehroferoze two, Dadu, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar and Tando Allahyar one each.