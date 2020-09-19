Committee formed for Zimbabwe series

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) think-tank that met here on Friday has formed committees for the effective conduct of the Zimbabwe series and domestic cricket.

The meeting was held at PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani’s residence.

The main committee — execution committee — for the Zimbabwe series will be headed by Zakir Khan with Dr Sohail Ahmad taking care of all Covid-19 related protocols.

The Zimbabwe squad is expected to reach Pakistan on October 20 to play three T20Is and as many One-Day Internationals.

Committees for domestic cricket have also been given final shape. “The National T20 Cup is just around the corner. We have given all arrangements a final shape,” PCB’s Director High Performance Nadeem Khan said.

He said all players of provincial teams would have to stay in a bio-secure environment during the tournaments and would be required to strictly follow all SOPs with regards to Covid-19.

The PCB think-tank headed for Nathia Gali for the second round of meetings. It is expected that all heads of departments would be asked for a debriefing on their respective performance.