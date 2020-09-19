Germany to ban cigarette street ads

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: Germany will finally ban outdoor tobacco advertising from 2022, the parliament announced on Friday, becoming the last country in the European Union to do so.

The German upper house put the final stamp of approval on new legislation tightening restrictions on tobacco ads, after doctors campaigned for years to make tobacco less attractive to teenagers and young people. Tobacco advertising is already outlawed in German media, but the country has long been the only EU member state that still allowed street posters and cinema advertising.