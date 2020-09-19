Tackling climate change is a big challenge for all countries. Pakistan has been witnessing the effects of global warming for many years now. Heavy rains and the melting of glaciers are some of the signs of visible changes in weather patterns.

These changes have had severe impact on hundreds of thousands of people across the country. If the issue remains unattended, the entire country will have to bear the brunt. The government should take preventive measures to deal with these serious challenges.

Zewar H Shafiq

Chahsar