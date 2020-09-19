New transmission line to resolve low gas pressure

PESHAWAR: A new transmission line with Rs2.6 billion cost will be laid to resolve the low gas pressure issue and work on the project will be launched in November.

This was revealed in a meeting with Sui Northern Gas Pipeline (SNGPL) board of directors meeting on Friday, chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan here at Chief Minister’s House, said an official handout. Adviser to Chief Minister on Energy Himayatullah Khan, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash and other relevant officials were present. The officials enlisted the steps being undertaken to resolve the low gas pressure issue and provide the facility to the Hattar Industrial Estate. The chief minister directed the officials concerned to expedite work on the projects and assured that the provincial government would provide every possible support in this regard. He underlined the need to take all measures for providing gas facility to the areas where it was not available to the public. The participants were told that progress was being made on previous decisions on gas projects in Kohat, Karak and Hangu.

Mahmood Khan said all steps were being taken for the development of southern parts of the province. These included setting up of industries, dualization of Indus Highway.

He added that the proposed project of Peshawar to Dera Ismail Khan Motorway would prove to be a milestone for the speedy development of the region by promoting trade and economic activities.