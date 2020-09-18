IHC asks FO to ensure Nawaz’s presence in court

close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
September 18, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Registrar Office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sent non-bailable arrest warrant for former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield Property references through the Foreign Office at his Park Lane London address.

The Foreign Office was directed to ensure presence of the accused before the court on September 22 through the Pakistan High Commission in the United Kingdom.

