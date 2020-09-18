Speaker calls MPs panel on national security meeting today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has convened an emergency meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security today (Friday) to take up the matters relating to Gilgit-Baltistan.
Leaders of all the parliamentary parties in the National Assembly and the Senate have been invited to attend.
The federal ministers for Defence, Interior, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs, adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs, attorney general, , former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and parliamentary leader of the PML-N in the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif have been invited as special invitees.
The Gilgit-Baltistan governor and caretaker chief minister have also been invited as special invitees.