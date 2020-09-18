Tareen says FIA case against him a concoction

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jehangir Khan Tareen on Thursday said that the allegations which have been leveled against him by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were baseless. Jahangir Tareen said in his statement that a concocted case had been made against him. He questioned that how the recent surge in sugar prices was related to the transactions which were made several years ago. “The FIA has summoned me after putting unsubstantiated allegations against me,” he said, adding that his son Ali Khan Tareen had also been dragged in the case without any proof. The FIA had summoned PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen and his son Ali Khan Tareen in a money laundering and sugar mill fraud case.

Ali Tareen has been summoned to appear at the FIA Lahore office today (Friday) while his father has been summoned tomorrow (Saturday).

They will be asked questions about fraud in their sugar mills and money laundering as well as te source of the capital for several other businesses owned by them.