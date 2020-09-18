Banker shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A banker was shot dead outside a bank in Gulberg by two motorcyclists here on Thursday. National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Sales Manager Syed Raza Hussein Naqvi was shot dead outside his office in Bhatti Plaza, Gulberg falling in the jurisdiction of Koral Police Station.

He succumbed to his injuries on the spot. He was rushed to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where the doctors confirmed his death. The police spokesperson stated that FIR in the firing incident has been registered with Koral Police Station. “CCTV footage of the incident has been retrieved and both the culprits have been identified,” the police spokesperson added.

He said that the firing incident seems to be a result of the personal rivalry of Syed Raza Hussein Naqvi. He also disclosed that Syed Raza Hussein Naqvi was also attacked a few months back and a case on erstwhile attack was registered with Khanna Police Station.