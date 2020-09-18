close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

ANP seeks probe into BRT service suspension

National

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) on Thursday demanded probe into the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service suspension.

Through a statement, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan said that the delay in the investigation into the fire eruption incidents and corruption in the BRT service raised several questions.

He also urged the Supreme Court of Pakistan to vacate the stay order after the inauguration of the project. The Supreme Court should order investigation as the project was neither required nor had the residents of the provincial capital demanded it, he added.

