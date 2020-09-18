KP CM Mahmood Khan orders timely solarisation of mosques

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the officials of the Energy and Power Department to timely complete the ongoing solarisation mosques in the province. He said this while chairing a meeting of Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation (PEDO) to review the progress made so far on the solarisation of mosques, said an official handout. Secretary Energy and Power department, head of PEDO, project director and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to adopt realistic criteria in the selection of mosques for solarisation. The provincial government would provide all required resources for the solarisation, he added.

The meeting was informed five different solarisation projects had been completed by PEDO with a total cost of Rs1053.82 million. These would save Rs82 million annually for the exchequer. It was added over 6,500 homes had been solarised in different areas of the province under the schemes.

Up to 300 mosques and non-Muslims places of worship have been solarised as well in the merged districts. The forum was told that under three different schemes over 6000 mosques were being solarised with a total estimated cost of Rs3734 million, adding expected saving through schemes was Rs348 million per annum. Under these solarisation schemes, 850 mosques of merged districts, 1,151 of the Swat district, 440 in Peshawar and 4000 mosques of other districts were being solarised.