Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather continued to prevail in the City on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said a westerly wave is prevailing over north western parts of the country. They predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the country. Rain and thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan, they said. Thursday’s highest temperature was recorded at Turbat where the mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 38.4°C and lowest was 27.4°C.