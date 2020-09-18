Assaults flayed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:An NGO condemned the growing number of incidents of assault on women and children in the country.
The NGO recorded a protest against the motorway tragedy and the incidents of assault occurring daily in the country. Enforcement of Islamic law is necessary for such beasts. More than 50 incidents of assault were recorded in the last one month, said Babar Sulehri, central president of the NGO.