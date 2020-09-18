close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

Assaults flayed

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

LAHORE:An NGO condemned the growing number of incidents of assault on women and children in the country.

The NGO recorded a protest against the motorway tragedy and the incidents of assault occurring daily in the country. Enforcement of Islamic law is necessary for such beasts. More than 50 incidents of assault were recorded in the last one month, said Babar Sulehri, central president of the NGO.

Latest News

More From Lahore