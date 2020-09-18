Two held for raping woman during robbery

LAHORE:Raiwind police arrested two robbers-cum-rapists on charges of raping a woman on September 3, 2020.

The accused have been identified as Sajjad and Qasim. They had gang-raped a woman while committing a dacoity in her house. A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband, Zafar Ali.

Man found strangled: A 35-year-old man was strangled by unidentified persons at Jalyana village near Behria Town on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Waheed, son of Anwar. Locals spotted the victim’s body in a field and informed police. The body was removed to morgue.

Youth found dead: A 25-year-old youth was found dead in the limits of Harbanspura police on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Adnan, son of Sabar of Qalandarpura, Harbanspura. Police found his body in a field upon being informed by locals. Circumstantial evidences suggested he died of an overdose of drugs. Police removed the body to morgue.

suicide:A 22-year-old youth committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Haier police area on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Usman of Ludhar village on Bedian Road. He took poisonous pills over some unknown issue, upon which, his condition went critical.

PSCA: A delegation of ASPs trained by the National Police Academy visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) here on Thursday. The delegation comprising 40-officers of the 46th Specialised Training Programme was briefed by the PSCA MD. “We are transforming police into an agile, tech-savvy, fully-equipped, motivated, and modern law enforcement-cum-response unit, said the PSCA MD.