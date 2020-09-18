close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

Elderly man kills self

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

An elderly man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Old Golimar on Thursday. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 60-year-old Liaquat, son of Hoor.

The Pak Colony police, while quoting the initial investigation, said the deceased ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling over some family dispute. Separately, a minor boy died after he fell down from the roof of his house in North Nazimabad. Police said 10-year-old Zulqarnain, son of Niaz, accidently fell off the roof while playing. The body was taken to the ASH.

Latest News

More From Karachi