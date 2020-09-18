Elderly man kills self

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
An elderly man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Old Golimar on Thursday. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 60-year-old Liaquat, son of Hoor.
The Pak Colony police, while quoting the initial investigation, said the deceased ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling over some family dispute. Separately, a minor boy died after he fell down from the roof of his house in North Nazimabad. Police said 10-year-old Zulqarnain, son of Niaz, accidently fell off the roof while playing. The body was taken to the ASH.