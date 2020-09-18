Elderly man kills self

An elderly man allegedly committed suicide at his house in Old Golimar on Thursday. Rescuers transported the body to the Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities where he was identified as 60-year-old Liaquat, son of Hoor.

The Pak Colony police, while quoting the initial investigation, said the deceased ended his life by hanging himself with a ceiling over some family dispute. Separately, a minor boy died after he fell down from the roof of his house in North Nazimabad. Police said 10-year-old Zulqarnain, son of Niaz, accidently fell off the roof while playing. The body was taken to the ASH.