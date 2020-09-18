Four more coronavirus patients perish in Sindh

Four more people have died from the novel coronavirus and another 307 cases of the deadly viral disease have surfaced in Sindh.

The death toll from COVID-19 had reached 2,455, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday. He said 13,787 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the total number of coronavirus cases had reached 133,125 in the province.

With 178 more patients recovering overnight, the total number of people defeating the virus had 127,991, he added. The chief minister said that so far 1186,005 tests had been conducted in the province and 133,125 of them were positive, which meant an 11 per cent detection rate.

According to the CM, 2,679 patients are currently under treatment and of them, 2,400 are in home isolation, four at isolation centres and 275 at different hospitals. The condition of 173 patients was critical, including 23 who were on life support, he added. Shah said that out of the 307 new cases, 163 had been detected in Karachi.

Jamshoro has reported 28 cases, Matiari 18, Khairpur 14, Dadu 10, Hyderabad nine, Larkana four, Kambar, Sukkur and Sujawal three each, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Shaheed Benazirabad two each, Naushehroferoze, Kashmore, Thatta and Umerkot one each.