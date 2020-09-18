Little Marwah wronged even after death, reveal police

Police officials investigating the Marwah gang rape and murder case have made a shocking revelation that the five-year-old girl was not only raped to death but the sexual assault had continued even after the minor had succumbed to her horrific ordeal.

The investigators said that two of the arrested suspects had admitted to committing the heinous crime, saying that they had taken the girl to the roof of the house and there they had subjected her

to rape.

“This is not a rape case but a gang rape case. The fingerprints of both suspects have also been matched,” said an officer privy to the matter, adding that samples were also taken from the girl’s clothes and the bed of the suspect Faiz, alias Faizu.

Police said Faizu and Abdullah are prime suspects among those arrested in connection with the Marwah rape and murder case. They said Faizu is a tailor and Abdullah is a garbage picker of Afghan origin.

Officials said the suspects live in the same area where Marwah’s house is located. They said Abdullah had lived in the UK for seven years until he was deported.

The investigators said that there is strong evidence against both suspects. They said that while Faizu had kidnapped Marwah, both men had raped her, adding that the minor was sexually assaulted even after she had been raped to death.

Police said Faizu had admitted in his confessional statement that the child was raped until death, and that her body was later wrapped in a piece of cloth and dumped in the garbage. They said Marwah’s body had been wrapped in a waistcoat before it was shoved into a sack and taken to an empty plot in a garbage trolley to dispose of in the Essa Nagri neighbourhood under the PIB Colony police jurisdiction.

Officials said that though both the suspects have already admitted to the crime, they now have the fingerprint report that points towards Faizu and Abdullah’s involvement in the rape and murder. They said that they are waiting for the DNA report.

An investigator said Faizu’s house is located opposite Marwah’s. “The piece of cloth wrapped around Marwah’s body was taken from Faizu’s shop. Faizu raped the girl first and then Abdullah until she was dead.”

Station Investigation Officer Qurban Abbasi confirmed the revelations made by the police based on their investigation, but he refused to share any more details of the case. Marwah had left the house at 7am on September 4 for a shop in her street to buy something. The shop is located hardly 20 steps away from her home. When 10 minutes had gone by and the girl had not returned home, her family started looking for her. Her body was found from a garbage dump in the same locality a couple of days after she had been kidnapped.