Fri Sep 18, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

Salim Malik’s appeal to be heard on 30th

Sports

Our Correspondent
September 18, 2020

LAHORE: Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, a former Lahore High Court (LHC) judge, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear former captain Salim Malik’s appeal on September 30 at the National High Performance Centre in Lahore.

Notices for the hearing have been issued to the player and the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Malik had appealed for a hearing regarding the content of the April 2000 conversation transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council to which he is yet to respond.

