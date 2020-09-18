Uganda police hunt for 200 prisoners

KAMPALA: A manhunt is underway in Uganda after 200 inmates overpowered their guards and escaped with weapons in a blaze of gunfire that left four people dead, a prison spokesman said on Thursday. The prisoners seized guns from the armoury at a government prison in Moroto, a remote region 460 kilometres (286 miles) from Kampala, before dashing for the cover of nearby mountains with police, soldiers and helicopters in pursuit.