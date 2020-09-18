close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
September 18, 2020

13 criminals arrested

Peshawar

FAISALABAD: The city police Thursday arrested 13 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession. According to a police spokesman, the police seized more than 5 kilogram charas, 89 litre liquor, two Kalashnikovs, 11 pistols and 3 rifles from the criminals.

Meanwhile, the police also apprehended two gamblers identified as Athar and Saqib and recovered stake money from their possession. Separate cases have been registered against the accused.

