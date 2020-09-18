Seminar on corona awareness in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: United Nations Pakistan, in collaboration with the School of Leadership Foundation, on Thursday arranged a daylong seminar on ways to cope with coronavirus and saving lives.

The seminar was arranged at a private school, which was attended by a large number of students, teachers and locals. Speaking on the occasion, United Nations Youth Ambassador Haris Shinwari said that the coronavirus had yet not been completely eliminated and it is still infecting people with weak immune system in Pakistan. He said that in a day, around 500 people were declared corona positive this week. Haris informed the participants that the health-related SOPs could help protect humans from the virus. The participant later asked the Haris Shinwari questions about the coronavirus. Shinwari said they would also conduct awareness sessions in the rest of schools in Landikotal in the coming days.