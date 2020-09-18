Two killed as truck hits vehicles due to brake failure

MANSEHRA: Two persons were killed and many sustained injuries when a truck overturned after hitting seven vehicles on Karakoram Highway on Thursday.

“The driver lost control over the steering at the steep road due to brake failure and the truck rammed into seven vehicles,” Ali Asghar, an eyewitness, told reporters. He said two persons died on the spot while many others sustained injuries. The locals rushed to the scene and shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, he said, adding, eight of them were referred to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital in Abbottabad due to their serious condition. Ali Asghar, who also took part in the rescue activities and shifted the injured to hospital along with others, said that the government should impose a ban on the entry of such long vehicles into the city.

“The drivers and passengers travelling in vehicles suffered serious injuries,” he said. Asghar said that some of the injured were pulled out after cutting doors of the vehicles.