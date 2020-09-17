close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

CM takes notice of girl's harassment

Our Correspondent
September 17, 2020

LAHORE: Taking notice of the case of harassment of a girl on social media, Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan and Lahore CCPO Omar Sheikh called on the victim’s father on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. He said a vagrant and uncouth boy had been threatening to rape and kill the girl for a long time. The CCPO assured girl’s father of a fresh FIR and investigation into the matter. He further said the chief minister had also instructed the CCPO Office to provide security to the victim’s family. Chohan said the Punjab government will not allow anyone to bully someone. He said justice will be provided to the victim’s family at all cost.

