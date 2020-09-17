Saeed Ghani for enforcement of SOPs

Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani paid surprise visits to various government and private schools and colleges in the Korangi district on Wednesday, a day after the reopening of educational institutions across the province.

He said that by following the government’s standard operating procedures, the parents and teachers could work together to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and could continue the educational process.

He instructed the secretary for colleges to ensure the implementation of the SOPs and cleanliness in the colleges and to ensure the attendance of all teachers, including the principals.

Later, the minister visited the Government Degree Girls College and the Government Comprehensive High School Korangi No. 2.1/2 and reprimanded the school principal for poor sanitation arrangements in the school. He immediately ordered cleaning and spraying the school.

Ghani also urged the students and teachers of the school to fully implement the SOPs. Later, he visited Ismail Academy and appreciated the arrangements made by the school administration.

Later, he went to Saba Grammar High School in Korangi No. 4 and took notice of dozens of female students standing outside the premises. He asked the principal to make sure that students were seated inside the college instead of standing outside.

He directed the Korangi deputy commissioner to put an end to the illegal sand and gravel work going on outside the Girls College in Korangi and order action against those involved in it. During his visit, the minister directed the management and staff of all public and private schools to fully implement the SOPs and make it mandatory for students, teachers and non-teaching staff to wear masks.

He directed that sanitizers be provided in all schools and if possible in every classroom and sprays should be carried out at least two to three times a week in the entire school and in all classrooms.