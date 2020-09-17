Joint efforts stressed to eradicate polio

LAKKI MARWAT: An official has urged all stakeholders to join hands in eradication of polio.

“The poliovirus has been eradicated from all over the world but, unfortunately, this virus still existed in Afghanistan and Pakistan, which is a matter of concern,” Commissioner Bannu Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai told a review meeting. He said that in order to make the next polio campaign from September 21 to September 25, 2020 a success, all resources would have to be used and strict monitoring would be carried out to eradicate this contagious disease. As a nuclear nation it would be a surprise for us if we could not get rid of a virus like polio, so we will not allow limited resources to get rid of a contagious disease like polio. DIG Bannu Range Awal Khan, Army Officers, DC Bannu Captain (R) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi, DC North Waziristan, DC Lakki Marwat Abdul Haseeb and DHOs of the three districts were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, World Health Organisation Area Coordinator, Khwaja Irfan, said that the goal of vaccinating children under the age of 5 years or less was achieved during the campaign, but in some areas there were difficulties due to propaganda which had been resolved.