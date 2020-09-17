Over 70 transgenders killed in six year in KP

PESHAWAR: Over 70 transgendered persons lost their lives in different kinds of incidents in the last almost six years and majority of them were attacked by the people known to the deceased.

It was learnt that 74 transgendered persons were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last six years. The latest murder was committed of Gul Panra in Palosai village on the outskirts of the provincial capital.

Another transgender Chahat was wounded in the attack. Besides, a transgender Gul Chahat in a video message feared she might be attacked as well as some people were hurling threats at her. The police arrested Rafiullah, the alleged killer of Gul Panra. He was said to be a friend of the deceased but they had developed differences.

Two senior cops have recently been made focal persons to ensure protection to transgendered persons. The Superintendent of Police (SP) City and ASP Faqirabad have been made focal persons to hold meetings with the transgendered persons and take measures for their security.

Also, the Victims Support Desk at the Gulbahar Police Station will receive complaints and take prompt action in case of any threat to the transgendered persons.

A woman officer will help the transgendered persons when they approach the desk with any complaint.

A number of human rights activists and the transgender group leaders have been demanding protection as well as equal rights for the transgender people so that they could live a respectable life.

Many of them are also involved in crimes, begging and other activities when they are disowned by their families. In recent years, a number of people were also attacked by the groups of transgendered persons. They even attack police stations a couple of times.

There have been calls by the rights activists for the last many years, asking their parents and families to own the transgendered persons and give them basic rights of education, health and others so that they could become respectable citizens of the country.