IHC decision to pave way for Nawaz’s return: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that the non-bailable arrest warrants of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield cases by Islamabad High Court would pave the ways to return him to the country.

Nawaz Sharif should return the looted national exchequer in order to utilise the amount for the welfare and development of the country and its masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister urged the former PM to come back to the country to face the corruption cases registered against him and complete his punishment in Pakistan.