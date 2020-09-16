Gang of car lifters busted, eight vehicles recovered

MANSEHRA: The police busted a gang of inter-provincial car lifters and recovered eight stolen vehicles from their possession, officials said on Tuesday. “This was a highly organised car lifters’ gang, which used to book the taxicabs from parts of the country and snatched them at gunpoint after reaching specified points,” Sadiq Baloch, the district police officer, told reporters at the City Police Station.

He said that the police had arrested Ghafoor, the ringleader of the group, and a resident of Muzaffarabad (AJK). Six other members of the gang, including Muhammad Saeed, Sajjad Ahmad, Shakeel Ahmad, Shahzad Shah, Saqib Shah and Muhammad Yasir, were arrested in raids on his information,” the official added.