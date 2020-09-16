Medical store owner, worker shot dead in Kohat

KOHAT: Unidentified gunman shot dead two persons inside a medical store here

on Tuesday.

The police said that an unknown armed man forced his entry into Bashir Medicose located at the Peshawar Chowk and opened fire on the owner Irtiza Hassan, a resident of KDA, and his coworker Syed Mir Hassan Jan of Ibrahimzai in Hangu district. As a result, the two were killed on the spot.

The accused along with his accomplice fled the scene on their motorcycle. The Counter-terrorism Department police station, Kohat region, registered the case against the accused and started investigation.

Soon after the tragic incident, the locals took to the street and staged a protest against the killing in the busy centre of the city. The bazaar was closed down and the protesters chanted slogans against the poor security and failure to provide protection to the people, particularly the business community.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested three brothers allegedly involved in the killing of Atifur Rahman, a football player, recently. The police claimed to have also recovered the dagger used in the crime from the accused identified as Ubaid, Irfan and Nadeem, who were stated to be brothers.