Medical college sealed over COVID cases

Islamabad: The district administration of Islamabad on Tuesday sealed the Riphah Medical College and its hostel after 16 staff members and students tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Additional deputy commissioner of Dr Asif Raheem told 'The News' that the campus sealing was meant to prevent the spread of the virus. He said the premises would remain sealed until it was declared safe for students and employees and that could take five, seven or even more days.

Dr Asif said the contacts of confirmed cases would be traced and subjected to COVID-19 testing, while the campus would be disinfected. He said the administration had inspected around 100 educational institutions in the capital and found them to be following SOPs by and large. The additional deputy commissioner said strict warnings were issued to SOP violators, which were a few in number.