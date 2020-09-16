Six arrested for bribe

LAHORE:The Anti-Corruption Establishment arrested six public servants, including an assistant director Land Record from Kamoki, for taking bribe. ADLR Usman had allegedly taken Rs40,000 bribe. The money was recovered from his possession. Meanwhile, supervisor clerk Mohammed Ahsan of the Gujrat Muncipal Corporation was arrested for Rs13,000 bribe. In Narowal, Khuram Shahzad, a clerk of the health department, was also booked for bribe in lieu of a medical certificate. Three other officials from Faislabad and Multan regions were also booked.