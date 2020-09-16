NAB seeks details of plantation expense from PHA on Metro Train

LAHORE:National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has directed Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to submit details of expense made through different contracts for plantation along the Orange Line Metro Train Project.

Sources said in this regard, NAB has written a letter to PHA director general with the subject “Provision of Information of Record u/s 27 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999,” dated September 11, 2020.

The letter stated that in connection with a complaint being processed in this bureau, it was requested to provide attested copies of record pertaining to the plantation/ horticulture work and supply/ excavation of Canal Silt during year 2016-2020.

It said the documents should contain a report/observations raised by Muhammad Nawaz Ramay, Senior Horticulturist and member board of PHA and Muzaffar Ali Khan Kharal, ex-additional DG Horticulture LDA regarding Orange Line Train and PHA Zone-01.

Further documents included total amount allocated/ deposited by LDA for Horticulture work at /Orange Line Train and plantation under the LDA control area of Zone-1 vis-a-vis works to be done, year wise detailed report regarding the Canal Silt, Farmyard Manure & Mori Silt works undertaken by PHA during 2016 till to date for Orange Line project along with detail of payments released in this regard vis-a-vis their quantity, names of approving authority.

The other documents included complete report regarding specifications approved for plantation of trees including Fruit trees and Scented/Ornamental plants at Orange Line & PHA Zone-01 including quantity of plants to be planted, their height, distance, type, approved pot sizes.

“Also provide current on-site report of the said project. Complete details of tender process adopted for procurements of trees/plants for Orange Line including following: i. Advertisement published for tender, Bidding documents, Technical and financial evaluation sheets ii. Certified copies of contracts signed by the contractors/nurseries iii. Detail of payments made vis-a-vis work done iv. Rates and names of each plants v. Detail of tree pits including cost Incurred vi. Rates of Ficus plant that wore planted along with detail of the pots. vii. List of all contracts awarded to Horticulture Zone-1 during year 2016 till to date,” the letter maintained.

In the letter, the NAB authorities also sought details of complete detail of Shrub plantation tender issued for Orange Line amounting Rs 4.66 million approx, detail of all tenders awarded to Haroon Nursery from 2016 till to date, detail of tree plantation tender amounting Rs 4.00 million awarded to the contractors along with certified copies of advertisement published for tender, bidding documents, technical and financial evaluation sheets certified copy of contract signed between the parties, detail of payments made vis-a-vis work done. The NAB authorities also sought details of tender awarded for development of Green Belts and Side Verge Line Route from Chauburji to Ali Town Raiwind Road (Package-Ill including certified copies of advertisement published for tender, bidding documents, technical and financial evaluation sheets, certified copy of contract signed between the parties, details of payments made vis-a-vis work done, details of tender awarded for hiring consultant for design and landscape for Orange Line Zone-1 including certified copies of advertisement published for tender, bidding documents, technical and financial evaluation sheets, certified copy of contract signed between the parties, detail of payments made vis-a-vis work done.

The letter stated that the above information is required under Section 27 of National Accountability Ordinance, 1999, and be produced to the officer of the NAB till September 17, 2020.