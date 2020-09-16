32nd Pakistan Scrabble C’ship begins Friday

KARACHI: Pakistan Scrabble Association’s (PSA) 32nd Gladiators Pakistan Scrabble Championship starts from Friday in Karachi.

The top 40 scrabble players of the country would take part in the event, Tariq Pervez, Vice President Pakistan Scrabble Association (PSA), said on Tuesday.

PSA has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PharmEvo, a local pharmaceutical company, which will provide the venue for the three-day championship.

The organisers hope that their partnership would result in promotion of mind sports and other healthy mental and physical activities in Pakistan.

“This year, national scrabble championship will be held at the Karachi Guest House of PharmEvo, instead of any school or educational institute in the city due to COVID-19,” Tariq said.

PSA has been organising championships across Karachi for the past two decades but it will be its first activity this year because of restrictions imposed on gatherings due to the pandemic.

Claiming that Pakistan has won all the youth scrabble championships in the world in last 10 years, Tariq said their target is to promote scrabble among youth and to prepare them for international events.

“Our dream is to create a healthy society, for which the support of PharmEvo is commendable,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Zubair Ahmed Siddiqui of PharmEvo said they are striving for a positive and healthy change in the society by promoting sporting and literary activities.

Inayatullah, Vice President of Pakistan Scrabble Asscoaition (PSA), and Mansoor Khan, Director Commercial of PharmEvo, also spoke on the occasion.