More applicants, less jobs

When the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) announced jobs, the advertisement received a great response. The Higher Education department had advertised for over 2,000 vacant posts of lecturers. Nearly 475,000 people applied for the job. While on the surface it seems like a positive response that there are so many qualified applicants, it is also worrying for the government. It shows how sharply disproportionate the ratio of jobs to qualified young people is in the country. As Pakistan plans to increase the number of university graduates in the country, it has not accounted for the fact that the economy is weak and there are just not enough jobs for the qualified youth.

Also, the authorities should look at the technical difficulties that applicants face while filling out job applications. Applicants face a lot of trouble when the PPSC website crashes just before the deadline.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore